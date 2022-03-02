Suppliers, service providers and industry orgs offer relief to Boulder fire victims

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Evolution Digital in partnership with Liberty Latin America ("LLA"), TDS Telecommunications LLC ("TDS"), Xperi Holding Corporation ("Xperi"), The National Cable Television Co-Op ("NCTC") and ACA Connects-America's Communications Association ("ACAC") today announce a significant match fund donation to help Community Foundation Serving Boulder County with its recent relief efforts to assist those impacted by the Marshall Wildfire.

On December 30, 2021, the most destructive wildfire in the state's history, the Marshall fire, destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in the Boulder, Colo., area. As Boulder County's trusted philanthropic partner for more than 30 years, Community Foundation Boulder County works closely with government and nonprofit partners to coordinate, align resources and fill gaps to support those most impacted by the wildfires.

"Boulder County is a large part of our cable community, as it is the home of many of our industry colleagues, CableLabs research center and other cable technology organizations," said Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer, Evolution Digital. "We are absolutely devastated by this tragedy, and our hearts go out to all of our neighbors that have lost so much including their homes and businesses. I want to sincerely thank our customers and partners for joining us to help our fellow Coloradans."

"We continue to receive an outpouring of support from our community and beyond," said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO, Community Foundation Boulder County. "Evolution Digital's support allows us, working closely with our government partners, to address the short- and long-term needs of those affected by the fires who need it most."

"We care deeply about our local community in Colorado and hope that our contribution delivers meaningful support to those who have lost so much,' said Michael Coakley, VP, Liberty Latin America. "We are happy to join our partners and the Community Foundation Boulder County to help our neighbors in their time of need as they recover from the tragic fires."

"TDS has been part of the Colorado community for 30 years," said Jim Butman, President and CEO, TDS. "Our donation today is one way to show our support for our neighbors in need. We know it's a difficult time for businesses and homeowners who lost so much. We are pleased we can assist those who have been impacted by these devasting fires."

"Xperi takes pride in being good community stewards in the regions in which we live, work and do business," said Jon Kirchner, CEO, Xperi. "This donation comes from our concern for the Boulder community, and support for our employees, customers and partners in the area. It is my hope that this combined effort provides much needed resources for those who have been affected by this tragedy."

"Colorado is home to many NCTC employees, member companies and their customers", said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC. "We felt very strongly to donate to the displaced families and to aid in the rebuilding of this community during this difficult time; the wildfires devastated this community and we look forward to the rebuild."

"Throughout our history, ACA Connects has been known for service to others and members helping members, whether telling our story to Washington, D.C., or helping others in our industry whenever there is a need," said Matt Polka, President and CEO, ACAC. "We're privileged to help our friends and colleagues in Colorado, and we hope others will be encouraged to do so too. As we like to say, 'Stand Firm,' and we're honored to help our neighbors in Colorado do just that!"

Evolution Digital is committed to creating strong relationships and supporting service opportunities in the greater Denver community. Through its ACTS program, Evolution Digital formalizes its commitment to support organizations that deliver critical services in the area of children and education, local poverty, women's health and the environment. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com/community-involvement to learn more.

