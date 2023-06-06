Summit Broadband appoints new CEO

ORLANDO, Fla. – Summit Broadband ("Summit" or the "Company"), a leading fiber-optics telecommunications provider in Florida, today announces Kurt Van Wagenen as CEO. Summit is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), Washington, D.C.-based investment firm and solutions provider to the global broadband industry.

Kurt Van Wagenen is a 30-year-veteran of the telecommunications industry with a background in corporate strategy and integration; engineering and operations; and consumer sales and service. Prior to joining Summit, he was President, CEO and Board Chair of FirstLight Fiber. Van Wagenen is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Summit has been a fixture in the Florida community for nearly 30 years. Through its ongoing development initiatives, the company continues to expand its reach through strategic and organic growth channels, serving multiple industries and communities across Florida.

Read the full press release here.

Summit Broadband