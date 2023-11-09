Streaming takes center stage in Charter-Disney deal

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Streaming takes center stage in Charter-Disney deal

News Analysis

Charter Communications' vision for a "hybrid" model for video that pairs traditional pay-TV packages with streaming services is taking form in a new distribution deal that puts an end to a high-profile carriage dispute with The Walt Disney Company.

In a new, multiyear agreement billed as "transformative" by Disney and Charter, the cable operator will now be in a position to bundle select direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services from Disney into certain pay-TV packages.

(Source: Vittaya Sinlapasart/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Vittaya Sinlapasart/Alamy Stock Photo)

Among the prime examples, Disney+ Basic, the ad-supported tier of Disney+ that regularly sells for $7.99 per month, will be bundled in with Charter's Spectrum TV Select package as part of a new "wholesale agreement." That addition will arrive in the coming months.

ESPN+, a premium sports-focused streaming service, will also be provided to customers on Charter's Spectrum TV Select package.

Charter subs to get access to DTC form of ESPN

In another critical element of the new deal, the coming DTC version of the flagship ESPN service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subs when it launches. Disney has not announced when the flagship ESPN service will be launched under the DTC model. But its future access to Charter video subs on certain packages is a big deal amid the wide belief that live sports (including networks such as ESPN) are the glue keeping the pay-TV business model from completely crumbling to the ground.

Charter will also sell Disney's DTC streaming services – including Disney+, Hulu's subscription VoD service, ESPN+ and Disney's discounted streaming bundle – to Charter's broadband-only customers at "retail rates." They did not announce how big a cut Charter will get from any new Disney DTC subs who come through the cable operator's distribution platform. But that piece enters the picture as Charter prepares for Xumo, the Comcast-Charter national streaming joint venture, to become its "go-to" platform for new video sales.

Update: Charter will also have the flexibility to offer a "range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer viewing preferences." It was not immediately clear how much leeway Charter will gain in providing certain Disney channels in a package to video subs who do not want pricey sports channels such as ESPN. But Charter did note that Disney networks no longer tied to Spectrum TV video packages include Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo.

Charter and Disney have also "renewed their commitment to lead the industry in mitigating the effects of unauthorized password sharing." Disney is working on some new password-sharing policies that could see the light of day in 2024.

The attributes of the new Charter-Disney deal might serve as a blueprint of sorts as other operators negotiate new carriage deals with Disney.

Dispute neared the two-week mark

The new deal was announced nearly two weeks after about two dozen Disney channels – including ESPN, FX and ABC – went dark on Charter systems after the two sides failed to arrive to a new agreement or agree to extend existing terms while negotiations continued. Charter has been pointing video subs to streaming alternatives, such as Google's YouTube TV, to continue to get access to Disney-owned channels during the dispute. The new deal restores Charter's access to the Disney channels.

The deal also comes together amid Charter's declaration that the pay-TV model was broken and threatened that the operator was prepared to "move on" without Disney content on a permanent basis if both sides failed to reach a new deal quickly. Charter, an operator with more than 14 million video subs, was poised to lose about 1.2 million pay-TV subs if the carriage impasse did become permanent, according to New Street Research.

The agreement finalized just hours before ESPN broadcasts tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

While there's no doubt that both sides would have to concede something in such an important negotiation, the announced terms of the deal seem to fit in with what Charter was seeking.

Charter CEO Chris Winfrey has been discussing a "better path" forward that involves a hybrid model combining traditional linear TV with newer DTC services. The aim, he said, is to help stabilize Charter's video business while also helping Disney retain its traditional pay-TV business and grow its streaming business incrementally.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE