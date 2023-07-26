Spectrum Enterprise scores multi-year deal with Wisconsin

STAMFORD, Conn. — Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that it has entered into a multi-year contract with the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration to offer the broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio of network, internet connectivity and cybersecurity solutions to state agencies, municipalities and educational institutions. This expanded contract streamlines the purchasing process for scalable technology services that keep employees and citizens connected and digital operations running smoothly.

The Spectrum Enterprise solutions offered to participating organizations under the state contract can help them modernize their network infrastructure with managed services, reduce costs, and streamline their operations, while ensuring cybersecurity protections. The company's complete portfolio of services is available on the State of Wisconsin VendorNet platform, including Ethernet, DDoS, Managed Router, switches, SIP Trunking, Unified Communications voice services, Fiber Connect Plus, SpectrumU, Set Back Box, Fiber Internet Access, Managed Network Edge, Enterprise Network Edge, cameras and sensors.

Spectrum Enterprise has a national reach with dedicated, local account managers in Wisconsin. The company requires that its team members who service the public sector take special training and become certified by the Center for Digital Government as State and Local Government Market Professionals. Similarly, employees who work with K-12 and higher education clients are encouraged to become certified as Education Market Professionals by the Center for Digital Education. Spectrum Enterprise, the first in the industry to receive this credentialing, believes this additional training creates a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities that state and local governments and educational institutions are facing.

