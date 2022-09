NEW YORK – The Cable TV Pioneers 56th Annual Banquet will be streamed live September 19, 2022, at 7:00PM (ET) from the Union League of Philadelphia.

The event can be viewed at CableTVPioneers.com and on the organization's YouTube Channel.

The streaming event, sponsored by 4th Wave Technologies, provides viewers with front row seats to watch the sold-out event. It is the third consecutive Pioneer banquet celebration to be streamed.

Cable TV Pioneers