Sky UK reups with SES for satellite capacity

LUXENBOURG – Audiences across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland will continue to enjoy their favourite premium content via Sky UK, as the leading pay-TV operator extended multiple transponder contracts with SES. This renewal secures an additional contract backlog of approximately EUR 84 million, building on the EUR 90 million capacity agreement signed between the two companies in 2021, with contract durations up to end 2028.

With this renewal, Sky UK will continue to leverage the Ku-band capacity at SES's prime neighbourhood at 28.2/28.5 degrees East to deliver TV channels in standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) to their subscribers. 28.2/28.5 degrees East is one of SES's prime TV neighbourhoods reaching more than 18 million TV homes in the UK and Ireland.

SES