Six named to 2022 Cable Hall of Fame class

DENVER – Six industry innovators who have changed the world of media and entertainment are set to be honored at the 25th annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration. The 2022 Cable Hall of Fame red carpet event will return to the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 15.

The honorees, selected for their groundbreaking leadership and entrepreneurship in the connectivity, content, and media industry, are:

Patricia Jo Boyers – President/CEO & Co-Founder, BOYCOM Cablevision, Inc.; Chairman of the Board of Directors, ACA Connects

Kevin Casey – President, Northeast Division of Comcast Cable

Chris Lammers – COO Emeritus and Senior Executive Advisor, CableLabs

Tina Perry – President, OWN TV Network & OTT Streaming

John C. Porter II – CEO, Telenet Group Holding

The Honorable Michael K. Powell – President & CEO, NCTA-The Internet & Television Association; Former Chairman of the FCC

Since 1998, 147 luminaries have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.

