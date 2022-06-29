Sign In Register
Cable Tech

SiriusXM streams to Comcast's platforms, with video content on deck

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/29/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – SiriusXM announced today that its SXM App, which delivers more than 425 SiriusXM channels of the best in audio entertainment – Howard Stern, ad-free music, sports and more – is now available to tens of millions of Comcast customers nationwide on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, giving its subscribers a new way to experience SiriusXM programming at home.

With the SXM App, customers can stream Howard Stern's two exclusive channels, more than 330 channels of ad-free music from virtually every musical genre, curated to match the mood or create the perfect vibe, plus podcasts, live sports and sports talk, entertainment, news, comedy and more.

Future enhancements to the SXM App experience on Comcast's platforms are expected to include access to SiriusXM's expansive video library. SiriusXM Video offers more than 11,000 pieces of content, including must-see moments and interviews from The Howard Stern Show, exclusive music performances, plus shows, interviews and clips from across the SiriusXM programming lineup.

Eligible Comcast customers can activate a free 3-month SiriusXM subscription offer by going to www.SiriusXM.com/Xfinity.

Comcast customers can access SiriusXM on X1, Flex or XClass TV by saying "SiriusXM" into their voice remote, or by finding it within each device's app section. Comcast's entertainment products and experiences, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, seamlessly combine voice search, discovery, apps and interactive features into one intuitive experience.

Existing SiriusXM customers can sign in with their credentials and enjoy a seamless listening experience between Comcast's devices and the SXM App on their mobile device, allowing them to access their favorites and pick up listening where they left off on either device.

Read the full announcement here.

SiriusXM
Comcast

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE