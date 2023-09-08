Sharp to offer smart TVs powered by TiVo OS
News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/9/2023
SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), and Sharp announced today that Sharp will launch smart TVs Powered by TiVo™ as part of a multi-year, multi-million-unit agreement. The first TVs are expected to ship in 2024 starting in Europe.
Sharp's new line of smart TVs integrated with TiVo's operating system (OS) will help consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with a simplified, universal discovery – delivering a user experience that drives TV demand and viewership.
Read the full press release here.
Xperi, Inc.
TiVo
