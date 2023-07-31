Service Electric Cablevision taps Nrby to gain more network visibility

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Today, Service Electric Cablevision (SECV), a leading provider of residential and business Internet, IPTV, and Phone services, announced a strategic partnership with Nrby, Inc to deploy its innovative Nrby Platform. The integration will significantly improve the visibility of SECV's infrastructure assets, optimize operations, and heighten subscriber experience.

This move demonstrates SECV's commitment to constantly refine and innovate its operational processes to deliver unrivaled service quality to its customers. The Nrby Platform will bolster SECV's ability to proactively mitigate service issues before they escalate into service calls, ensuring seamless continuity of service.

By leveraging location intelligence and smart notifications, the Nrby Platform provides real-time insights into infrastructure status, enabling SECV's plant and maintenance teams to work more effectively and efficiently.

Read the full press release here.

SECV