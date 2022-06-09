SCTE sets general session for Cable-Tec Expo 2022

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, announces additional content for Cable-Tec Expo 2022.

Following the success of two years hosting virtual events, SCTE has been planning a full agenda of amazing experiences for Expo 2022. Kicking off the week, CableLabs hosts Exponential CableLabs Member Forum, an invite-only program on Monday, September 19.

Aligning with this year's theme of "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the Fall Technical Forum sessions also start Monday night, with experts assembled to discuss innovation and showcase both current and forward-looking technologies and solutions helping to power the industry's 10G platform and advance its technical foundation. More than 125 papers were selected and sorted into nearly 60 powerful sessions across 13 categories, including three new tracks: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning; DevOps & Agile; and Software Development, Automation & Tooling.

On Tuesday morning, September 20, SCTE President & CEO Mark Dzuban will set the stage for an Opening General Session that will provide a glimpse on the state of the industry and the technologies moving it forward. Phil McKinney, CableLabs President and CEO, welcomes Expo Co-chairs Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries to sit down for a fireside chat to explore a vision of the future and how connected technology and networking capabilities are being used to create meaningful, impactful, and immersive experiences.

Charlie Herrin, president of Technology, Product and Experience (TPX) at Comcast Cable, will present a compelling vision of how the industry's world-class platforms continue to evolve customer experiences across the globe. Then, a powerful panel of technology leaders will cast a vision of the future of broadband. The panel includes Len Barlik, EVP and CTO of Cox Communications; Enrique Rodriguez, EVP and CTO of Liberty Global; and Justin Colwell, EVP, connectivity technology of Charter Communications; with Tony G. Werner, Senior Technology Advisor at Comcast Cable, serving as moderator. The session will close with a special message from Phil McKinney.

SCTE