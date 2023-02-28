SCTE seeks papers for Cable-Tec Expo 2023

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs® subsidiary, opens its call for papers today for presentation proposals for technical sessions that will be conducted during SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo 2023, which will take place Monday, October 16 – Thursday, October 19, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023 Program Committee, chaired by Noel Dempsey, SVP of field operations at Charter Communications, will review all technical abstracts.

While any topic of interest to the engineering community is eligible for submission, the committee has particular interest in forward-looking technologies and solutions that will help power the industry's 10G initiative and move its technical foundation forward. In addition to English submissions, due to a growing global audience and interest in Spanish sessions, SCTE is also seeking presentations delivered in Spanish, showcasing Latin American concepts, technology, and innovation.

SCTE is seeking subject matter experts in nine key areas for Expo's Fall Technical Forum:

10G Wireline Networks

Wireless Access Networks and Mobility

Security and Privacy

Operational and Network Transformation

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Energy Management and Sustainability

Wi-Fi, IoT, Home Networking, and Residential Services

Workforce Learning & Development

Construction and Network Planning

Abstracts on the above topics will be given priority, and other topics addressing cable industry technical, engineering, and business issues will be considered. Each abstract submission is limited to 2,000 characters and submitted papers should be either technical papers that describe new and emerging technologies, or operational practices that provide field guidance. Abstracts addressing a near-term solution (within the next three years) will be given priority. Each SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023 abstract submission should be entered separately at expo.scte.org/callforpapers by April 21, 2023.

Read the full announcement here.

