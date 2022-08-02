SCTE seeks papers for Cable-Tec Expo 2022

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a Cable Labs® subsidiary, opens its call for papers today for Cable-Tec Expo 2022, which will take place September 19-22 as a hybrid event in Philadelphia, PA. This year's Expo is chaired by Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries.

This year, the largest learning and networking tradeshow in cable telecommunications and technology in the Americas will be a hybrid event. People from around the globe will reunite in person and online to experience the most compelling technologies that are building the future of connectivity. This year's theme is: "Creating Infinite Possibilities."

In the call for papers that was issued today for Expo's Fall Technical Forum, SCTE is seeking subject matter experts in 13 key categories that explore forward-looking technologies and solutions to help power the industry's 10G platform and move its technical foundation forward.

Three new categories are being introduced this year: Software Development, Automation, and Tooling; DevOps and Agile; and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Additionally, SCTE seeks submissions in the following categories: Wireline Access Network; Wireless Access Network; Converged Networks and Mobility; Security and Privacy; Operational Transformation; Cloud and Virtualization; Energy Management and Sustainability on the Road to 10G; Internet of Things, Home Networking, Smart Cities, and Emerging Services; Video Services; and Workforce Learning & Development.

The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 Program Committee, co-chaired by Sherita Ceasar (Comcast) and Bill Warga (Liberty Global), will review all technical abstracts. All abstracts must be submitted for consideration by April 1, 2022. The complete call for papers can be found at expo.scte.org/call-for-papers.

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is known around the world for close to four decades as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights. This year Expo will reunite thousands of professionals for 100+ hours of learning, premier thought leaders, and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading edge technology solutions.

