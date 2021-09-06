SCTE seeks nominations for industry awards

EXTON, Pa. – In recognition and celebration of the accomplishments of the members of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), SCTE today announced a call for nominations for eight industry awards and recognitions that will be presented in conjunction with SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, which takes place October 11-14, 2021.

SCTE will recognize distinguished individuals through eight annual awards:

Excellence in Learning & Development Award: Recognizes the achievements of learning and development professionals within the cable telecommunications community.

Excellence in Standards Award: Honors a SCTE Standards program participant who has significantly contributed to both the technical standards program and the spirit of cooperation necessary for the success of voluntary standards.

International Engineering Professional Award: Highlights outstanding technical achievements made by an engineering professional living outside of the United States.

Technology Innovator's Award: Recognizes a company that has introduced a technological service or product that profoundly improves service offerings to customers.

Member of the Year Award: Recognizes the member who has made the most significant contributions to the Society during the past year.

Hall of Fame: Extraordinary Contributions to the Industry: Permanently recognizes active SCTE members who have made extraordinary contributions to the Society and industry.

Senior Member: Honors members who demonstrated technical competence, participated in the Society and industry affairs, attained a degree of seniority and maintained a high level of professionalism.

Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award: Recognizes an industry star who is 40 years old or younger and making significant contributions in the cable industry.

The nomination deadline for all eight awards is Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Read the full announcement here.

