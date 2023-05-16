SCTE seeks nominations for Cable-Tec Expo industry awards

EXTON, Pa. – To recognize excellence in the cable industry and celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of its members, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, today announced a call for nominations for industry honors in eight categories that will be presented in person at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, this fall in Denver, CO. This year, to celebrate a milestone four decades of connections, collaboration and innovation at Expo, the awards will be presented on Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023, starting at 6:00pm MT at the SCTE Awards and 40th Anniversary of Expo Celebration.

SCTE is accepting nominations to recognize distinguished individuals in the following eight categories:

Excellence in Learning & Development Award - Recognizes the achievements of learning and development professionals within the cable telecommunications community.

Excellence in Standards Award - Honors a SCTE Standards program participant who has significantly contributed to both the technical standards program and the spirit of cooperation necessary for the success of voluntary standards.

International Engineering Professional Award - Highlights outstanding technical achievements made by an engineering professional living outside of the United States.

Member of the Year Award - Recognizes the member who has made the most significant contributions to the Society during the past year.

Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Award - Recognizes an industry star who is 40-years-old or younger and making significant contributions in the cable industry.

Hall of Fame - Permanently recognizes active SCTE members who have made extraordinary contributions to the Society and industry.

Senior Member - Honors members who have demonstrated technical competence, participated in the Society and industry affairs, attained a degree of seniority and maintained a high level of professionalism.

Women in Technology Award - Made possible through a joint effort of The WICT Network, SCTE and Cablefax, the annual Women in Technology Award acknowledges the achievements of one woman who has contributed to the advancement of technology in the cable and media industry and demonstrated outstanding personal and professional growth.

The nomination deadline for all eight awards is July 1, 2023. Attendee and exhibitor registration for Expo 2023 will open on June 22, 2023.

