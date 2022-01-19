Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

SCTE nets patent that uses Proactive Network Maintenance tools

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/19/2022
Comment (0)

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, has been awarded a patent for a system that provides feedback in real time using Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) tools. The patent is titled "Systems and Methods for Remote Evaluation of Craft Skills." Among other uses, the system can provide the means for learners to remotely evaluate their installations with the assistance of PNM tools.

"It took a real team effort to develop this process for training, and we're thrilled with the outcome," said Chris Bastian, senior vice president and chief technology officer at SCTE. "The process represents a fantastic way to increase the granularity of the health of the network. As a network feature, this accessibility to network performance data boils down to code that is embedded on a device. Basically, it's like conducting surgery on the network with real-time feedback," he explained.

The training process provides immediate reinforcement or correction, thereby informing learners that the skills they learned will be effectively executed when they are out in the real world. They'll know instantaneously in the classroom that the skill they just performed was either done correctly or could use more practice. The patent embodies several different systems of the training process and is a real endorsement of the innovative training SCTE provides to technicians.

PNM functionality can be installed on a router, on a DOCSIS modem, or on a wireless access point. Once PNM code is installed on the device, the feature sends telemetry back to the PNM collector. The student has a terminal and can be working on components anywhere in the network, in a Wi-Fi gateway, router, or CTMS, and will receive immediate feedback. The training process can be used by both students and technicians.

The genesis of the new training process was the standards work that SCTE develops as part of its ANSI-accredited Standards program. The SCTE PNM working group has been working on ways to enhance the PNM application, in such areas as DOCSIS 3.1 RxMER PNM Test Validation and cable network RF spectrum displays. The training process brings these concepts into the classroom, for real-time reinforcement of the craft skills students learn and apply in a hands-on situation.

PNM is also used to predictively estimate when something is going to fail, enabling network issues to be addressed proactively. SCTE offers a Proactive Network Maintenance online course to teach different PNM technologies, such as pre-equalization and how it addresses plant problems, how it works within DOCSIS, and how it can be used to identify and locate plant issues.

SCTE

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE