SCTE IDs 2021 chapter award winners

EXTON, Pa. – SCTE, a CableLabs subsidiary, has announced the winners of its 22nd annual Chapter Awards, which celebrate chapters that have excelled during the course of the previous year.

The coveted title of Chapter of the Year was awarded to the organization's Rocky Mountain Chapter, which also won the Striving for Excellence, Training & Development, and Chapter Innovation Awards.

"As a member-based professional organization, our chapters play an integral role in advancing the goals of our society," said Robin Fenton, vice president of membership and learning operations at SCTE. "These awards give us an opportunity to reflect upon and show our appreciation for our chapters and their leaders, who volunteer their time and energy providing technical training and advancing the cable profession. Congratulations to all of this year's winners!"

Additional winners include SCTE's Gateway and Mt. Rainier Chapters, which received first place in the Compliance and Membership awards categories, respectively, and SCTE's Lighthouse Chapter, which was named Most Improved Chapter of the Year.

A complete list of 2021 award recipients is available at SCTE.org.

This year's winners were honored during an awards ceremony at the Chapter Leadership Conference, an annual two-day event that brings together chapter leaders from around the country to share best practices for promoting membership, networking, and professional development in their respective regions. SCTE facilitates awards and recognition programs throughout the year and will soon be accepting nominations for several prestigious awards that will be announced during SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 in Philadelphia.

