SCTE hooks up with Fort Hays State University

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, has partnered with Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, to create a degree program for professionals working in the telecommunications industry. Through a combination of courses from both Fort Hays and SCTE, learners can earn an Associate of General Studies degree with an emphasis on Computer Networking & Telecommunications. SCTE online courses count toward the associate degree that can be completed through FHSU Online.

Through this cooperative program between SCTE and Fort Hays University, enrolled students will receive college credit from Fort Hays State University for SCTE courses, leveraging SCTE's most popular courses along with several partner courses.

Learners can receive credit for coursework completed at SCTE and other colleges or universities. The credits can then be applied towards the total needed to achieve a degree. The partnership, which is an extension of an original agreement between the Fort Hays State University Department of Informatics and SCTE established in February 2012, represents a 10-year relationship between the two organizations. For more information about the program and how to enroll, please visit the SCTE website.

Read the full announcement here.

