Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

SCTE clears way for standardized network nodes

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/21/2021
Comment (0)

Taking a step toward network and service convergence, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) recently approved two standards for the Generic Access Platform (GAP), an initiative focused on the development of standardized nodes for access networks.

With a primary focus on the North American cable market, the first two SCTE standards cover GAP node housings/enclosures and the specifications for the various interoperable power, compute and service modules that will snap into GAP housings like Lego bricks.

A schematic of the SCTE-specified dimensions for a GAP node. (Source: SCTE) Click here for a larger version of this image.
A schematic of the SCTE-specified dimensions for a GAP node.
(Source: SCTE)
Click here for a larger version of this image.

GAP, an initiative spawned more than three years ago and largely driven by Charter Communications, sets a path for nodes and modules that will support DOCSIS, PON and wireless services – including Wi-Fi and CBRS and wireless backhaul – and, potentially edge compute.

SCTE, which merged with CableLabs in January, made note of the GAP-related milestone via Twitter on September 19.

Approval of the standards, which were approved in early September, should pave the way for node makers and other vendors poised to join the GAP ecosystem to push ahead with their product development plans. The GAP market is also expected to open the door to vendors and other companies that might want to take on the role of master integrator.

GAP benefits

One main thrust of GAP is to steer the industry away from an array of proprietary nodes that handle discrete services or functions and to instead stitch everything together into a standardized, evolvable package.

The specs themselves outline several specific benefits, including a reduction in the number of custom designed and manufactured housings as cable operators start to move ahead with a distributed access architecture (DAA) that will place key electronics and functions toward the edge, resulting in deployment and use of a much greater number of nodes than what's there today. GAP also aims to expand the life of deployed node housings by re-purposing them with various service modules rather than having to replace them outright. The standards also aim to facilitate interoperability between different suppliers and vendors.

Vecima among suppliers bullish on GAP

The emergence of GAP could threaten the position of incumbent node suppliers, such as Cisco, Harmonic and CommScope, but open the door for vendors that are trying to break in or grab a bigger slice of the market.

Vecima Networks is among suppliers that's targeting the GAP opportunity. In February, Vecima Networks struck a deal to acquire the intellectual property that ATX Networks had developed for a GAP node enclosure. That deal effectively handed Vecima ATX's drawings and schematics and as well as early prototypes for a GAP enclosure. Vecima also agreed to license the intellectual property back to ATX, should ATX opt to pursue GAP products at some point down the road.

"We absolutely plan to make [GAP] a real product and build real modules," Clay McCreery, Vecima's COO, said.

Vecima, he said, expects to have standardized GAP housings ready by 2022 in preparation for production field deployments of GAP products expected to take hold by 2023.

Colin Howett, Vecima's chief technology officer, said Vecima had planned to show off a GAP prototype at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, which was originally set to run next month in Atlanta. With that event shifting to an all-digital format, Vecima now plans to show off its latest GAP-facing handiwork at its virtual booth.

"We're pushing really hard to get this out there and we think this is the node of the future," Howett said of GAP. "It's going to last for years, decades … and really establish a space to put all of the node equipment in the future."

Early on, Vecima will also focus on GAP modules that support distributed access architectures for both DOCSIS and PON networks. Vecima believes that the modules it develops will interoperate with new GAP housings as well as its own pre-GAP multi-access network node, the Entra Access Node EN8100, with "minor metalwork changes," McCreery said. Vecima's EN8100 and the new standardized GAP nodes will use a similar architecture, he said.

It's important for those modules to work across those node platforms, McCreery explained, because some operators will travel the GAP path and others won't.

"Not everybody believes in it," McCreery said of GAP. "But we think there will be a great number of MSOs that will really enjoy the opportunity to have that as their platform for the next several decades. They'll just be adding modules to it."

A glance at the standards

The Generic Access Platform Enclosure Specification, dubbed SCTE 273-1 2021, defines a mechanical housing (including the housing's dimensions and materials) that provides physical support for electrical and mechanical components and environmental protections for the internal components. The specs divide the GAP enclosure into two sub-assemblies: a Base and Lid.

At a high level, the GAP Base will contain the power supplies, RF amplifiers and connectivity to the box. The Lid will contain the digital elements and service modules, such as remote PHY and remote MACPHY devices, PON modules and, possibly, edge compute modules.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: SCTE)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: SCTE)

The GAP Base is specified to provide mounting, power and communication for up to four application-specific modules, able to fit four single-sized Base Module slots or two double-sized Base Module slots, or a combination of two single-sized and one double-sized slots. Up to six application-specific modules can be mounted in the GAP Lid, though individual modules can use more than one module slot as needed for thermal dissipation and/or component space, according to the standard.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: SCTE)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: SCTE)

The other related standard – SCTE 273-2 2021 – defines the specs for GAP modules. Per the standardized design, modules can be swapped in and out. The GAP Lid itself is also removable and replaceable, obviating the need for the operator to cut a new node into the plant once the original GAP node is installed. That aims to eliminate the need for additional permits and construction costs when an operator expands or upgrades the capability of a GAP node.

Though the initial GAP standards are largely focused on the needs of the North American cable market, the standards do make note that "areas of further investigation" include larger or smaller enclosures and fulfilling the specific needs of markets outside of North America.

"We all want to get a standard GAP formfactor than can be used in multiple places," Howett said.

SCTE has been asked if there is any formal work underway to create new GAP standards or to adapt the current GAP standards for markets such as Europe.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE