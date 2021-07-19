SCTE, CableLabs set date, open registration for 'hybrid' Cable-Tec Expo 2021

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, today announced SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will take place Oct. 11-14 in Atlanta as a hybrid experience to bring the cable telecommunications community back together, safely.

Returning as a hybrid experience, the largest cable telecommunications and technology trade show in the Americas will enable attendees to see the emerging technologies and applications transforming the industry and directly connect with the experts leading the transformation of connectivity in person or online. The 2021 program will equip attendees with the knowledge and ideation to improve consumers' lives and produce outstanding business results.

Following the phenomenal success of last year's completely virtual event, SCTE has even more amazing experiences planned for 2021. Kicking off the week with the pre-event technology workshop, the 55th Annual Cable TV Pioneers Banquet and a visually exciting opening general session, the Expo will also feature the first National Association of Broadcasters-SCTE live bi- coastal collaborative event, over 50 Fall Technical Forum sessions and cutting-edge presentations via the Innovation Theater Stage. Deeply focused on the evolution of the broadband telecommunications sector, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will deliver a learning and networking experience unparalleled in the cable industry.

Aiming to shape the future of connectivity, the event's general session will be kicked off by this year's program chair, Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief product and technology officer at Cox Communications. Hart will be joined during the general session by powerhouse technology executives whose organizations play a key role in moving the industry forward. Wendell Weeks, Corning's chairman and CEO, will discuss how the connected, digital society is accelebrating demand for smart devices and, in turn, driving the need for increased bandwidth and ubiquitous connectivity. Eric S. Yuan, the CEO and founder of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., will focus on how the industry can build on key pandemic-era learnings as it unleashes 10G connectivity, revolutionizing the way we live, work, learn and play.

The in-person portion of the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, which was the first convention center in the country to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention. In addition, GWCC has implemented cashless transactions for parking, food and beverage, and coat and bag check. SCTE will be creating a low-touch experience across the event.

