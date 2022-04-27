SCTE, CableLabs and Oracle unit awarded tech Emmy for ESNI standard

EXTON, Pa. – The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs, announces that it has earned a Technology & Engineering Emmy for its development of the Event Scheduling and Notification Interface (ESNI) standard SCTE 224. SCTE was awarded the Emmy alongside CableLabs and Oracle Applications & Technology Consulting (OATC).

The 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards were presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) last night in a ceremony at the Wynn Encore Ballroom in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas.

ESNI builds on the Event Signaling and Management API (ESAM), for which CableLabs received an Emmy in 2021. ESNI allows content providers to distribute alternative programming based on geographical region, timing, and other related policies. CableLabs led the industry specification effort for these two technologies.

This latest win represents the third Emmy earned by SCTE. The not-for-profit member organization was recognized by the Academy for its development of the ESAM and API standard (SCTE 250) last year. SCTE also received a Technology & Engineering Emmy in 2012 for developing local ad-insertion standards for cable (SCTE 35 and SCTE 104), which are used worldwide as foundational standards for ad insertion and program distribution control.

