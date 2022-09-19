Sign In Register
Cable Tech

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo roundup I: Comcast goes green, suppliers amped for DOCSIS 4.0

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/19/2022
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO 2022 – News of power consumption plans, new streaming devices and network gear that will help cable operators prep for the DOCSIS 4.0 future are leading the way at Cable-Tec Expo 2022, which runs September 19-23 here in the City of Brotherly Love.

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is taking place this week in Philadelphia. (Source: SCTE)
SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is taking place this week in Philadelphia.
(Source: SCTE)

This is the first in a series of news roundups Light Reading will post during the show:

  • Touting its investments in and transition to virtual, cloud-based technologies, Comcast announced plans to double its network efficiency by 2030 and cut its electricity per consumed terabyte of data in half. The shift includes more centralized locations for headends, hubs and data centers that require less space, hardware and energy, the operator said. Another goal: to be carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, or the direct and indirect emissions the operator owns and controls, across its global operations. Tied in, Comcast said it is powering this week's show with "100% clean energy" for the first time, meaning it has purchased and gifted renewable energy certificates for the event. "We're on a path to a greener internet," Charlie Herrin, president of the technology, product, experience organization at Comcast Cable, said in a statement.
  • CommScope has launched HomeVista, a new portfolio that features streaming devices underpinned by Android TV and the Reference Design Kit (RDK), an open source stack managed by a joint venture of Comcast, Charter Communications and Liberty Global. CommScope claims its integrated approach can simplify and accelerate deployments of new video services that use those platforms, and tie in third-party streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube.
  • Vecima Networks is demonstrating its range of gear targeted to DOCSIS 4.0, fiber network access and video streaming. On the D4.0 side, it will join Charter Communications in a private demo of plant built to 1.8GHz – effectively the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) option for DOCSIS 4.0. Vecima will also show off its Entra EXS1610 "All-PON" platform, which packs in 16 XGS-PON/GPON combo ports or 10G-EPON ports along with 100G, 40G, 25G and 10G uplink options. Its video demo will center on its MediaScale Streaming platform with dynamic ad insertion and its MediaScale Open CDN offering.
  • Other suppliers are also signaling the shift 1.8GHz. ATX Networks will show its GigaXtend GMC family of 1.8GHz amps, network elements needed for a push to the FDD flavor of DOCSIS 4.0. The supplier said a "large North American" cable operator has already put in an order for ATX's 1.8GHz line extenders and systems amps for a future transition to D4.0. Antronix is also unveiling its lineup of 1.8GHz products, including new additions to its flagship "Milenium" lineup such as the Milenium NXT 2.0GHz multi-taps and Mainline passives for outside plant upgrades. Antronix will also show the Intercept Hybrid Optical 1.8GHz Micro-Node Architecture, which is marketed under the Teleste Intercept joint venture.
  • Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) will show off energy-efficient remotes, including products with Bluetooth Smart chips that, the company claims, provides up to ten times longer battery life versus traditional options. Also on show will be remotes for pay-TV providers that integrate with Apple TV streaming devices, as well as those tailored to work with RDK, TiVo and Android TV devices.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

