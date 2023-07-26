Sandy Howe appointed to ATX Networks board

SAN DIEGO – ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, announced the appointment of Sandy Howe to the ATX Board of Directors. Howe brings extensive experience and deep knowledge of the global communications industry to the board, where she will provide strategic oversight and guidance to ATX's pursuit of its market objectives.

Howe has held senior executive roles in the communications and media industries, including broadcast, 5G Wireless, IP and fiber networks. Previous leadership roles at technology companies such as ARRIS (NASDAQ: COMM), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Technetix have established her as a proven leader in P&L management, operational excellence, and sales and marketing strategies that drive growth. Her strategic insights, exceptional business acumen, and strong customer and partner relationships are widely respected in the global technology industry.

Howe also serves as a board member of SQUAN and Coravant, two prominent telecommunications service companies. She has previously served as a board member of Minim (NASDAQ: MINM), a smart home solutions provider of hardware and artificial-intelligence (AI)-driven software products. In 2019, Howe was elected to the board of directors of NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, which represents the largest cable and media companies in legislative and regulatory matters. She also served on The WICT Network board for more than a decade, recently holding the position of Chairperson.

Read the full press release here.

