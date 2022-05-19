Sagemcom joins RDK technical advisory board

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France – Sagemcom, a broadband market leader, is implementing further actions to accelerate business growth by focusing on innovation and early access to new technologies, meeting operator expectations for the deployment of powerful and scalable solutions and faster go to market.

In this regard, Sagemcom is bringing RDK software to all broadband technologies and platforms such as PON, FTTH, DOCSIS, DSL and 5G, aiming to expand the RDK footprint to the benefit of our customers. RDK is an open source software platform, deployed on more than 80 million devices worldwide, that standardizes core functions and telemetry used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. Members of the RDK Technical Advisory Board (RTAB) are experienced RDK advocates and contributors committed to driving innovation and technical roadmap development for the RDK community.

Joining the RDK Technical Advisory Board will enable Sagemcom to act as a significant contributing member of the RDK community. RDK software combined with Sagemcom's high quality hardware, delivers reliable and high performance connectivity. RDK also provides the foundation for a scalable service platform, greatly reducing the time to market, improving the quality of experience and enabling timely and efficient deployments of new applications.

Read the full announcement here.

Sagemcom

RDK Management