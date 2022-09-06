RTI taps Vecima for government-required network switchout

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced the deployment of its Entra Remote MACPHY solution at Roome Telecommunications, Inc. ("RTI") a local telecommunications service provider in Linn County, Oregon. The equipment replaces a legacy solution, as directed by the U.S. Federal Government's Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, and provides RTI an efficient, cost-effective path to a broadband network.

Ahead of a July deadline for replacement, RTI and Vecima quickly completed the deployment with no service or business interruption. Vecima's easy-to-deploy Remote MACPHY solution proved to be a straightforward and timely solution to help RTI replace the equipment. RTI was able to leverage funds available under the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) $1.9 billion Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program.

The Entra SC-2D is a remote MACPHY node with high downstream and upstream bandwidth, resilient and flexible design, and increased capacity enabling higher service tiers including gigabit services. It is centrally managed and controlled by the Entra Access Controller (EAC), providing simple and intuitive configuration and management of both DOCSIS and FTTX network access nodes. More information about Vecima's Entra solution is available at vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access.

Read the full announcement here.

