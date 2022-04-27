Roku scores Lionsgate flicks for The Roku Channel

SANTA MONICA and SAN JOSE, Calif. – Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), and THE ROKU CHANNEL, the home of free and premium entertainment on Roku, America's #1 TV Streaming Platform*, have closed a multiyear theatrical output deal for theatrically released Lionsgate films beginning with the studio's 2022 theatrical releases, the companies announced today. Under the terms of the agreement, THE ROKU CHANNEL will receive two separate windows for each film, the first of which provides exclusive rights to Lionsgate's film slate immediately following its first window on STARZ.

The agreement will include properties such as the blockbuster JOHN WICK action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, EXPENDABLES 4, featuring an A-list cast of action stars, and BORDERLANDS, directed by Eli Roth and starring Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

They also include director Kelly Fremon Craig's ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET, produced by Academy Award winner James L. Brooks and adapted from the beloved Judy Blume classic, WHITE BIRD: A WONDER STORY, starring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson in the follow-up to the breakout box office phenomenon WONDER and the Nicolas Cage starrer THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT.

*America's No. 1 TV streaming platform is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, October 2021.

Read the full announcement here.

Roku