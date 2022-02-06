Rogers weaves in Xumo's free, ad-supported streaming service

IRVINE, Calif. – XUMO, a leading provider of free, ad-supported streaming TV, today announced it has launched a customized XUMO app on the Ignite Entertainment platform, available on both Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream services. The launch marks the first international expansion for the XUMO app, offering over 100 free, diverse channels, including live news, fan favorite TV shows, sports, specialty lifestyle programming, tens of thousands of free movies, and more.

Highlights of the channels available within the app include Radio Canada, CBC News, XUMO Free Movies, ABC News Live, The Johnny Carson Show, Free Action Movies, America's Test Kitchen, beIN Sports Xtra, batteryPop and more.

With the most integrated search and discovery across live TV, sports and the best streaming services, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream with the award-winning Voice Remote revolutionizes entertainment by creating a one-stop shop to access series, movies and more across genres and platforms. This innovation takes the XUMO viewing experience to the next level and gives customers more choice to discover new favourites. To get started, customers can say “XUMO” into the Voice Remote or through the app section.

