Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Rogers drops hints about DOCSIS 4.0 plans

News Analysis

Rogers Communications has yet to outline specifically how and when DOCSIS 4.0 will be rolled on the Canadian operator's hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) plant. But comments from execs this week indicate that the new technology is falling squarely onto its roadmap.

But Rogers also feels confident that the capabilities of its existing HFC networks will be able to keep up with demand even after new DOCSIS 4.0 technologies become available.

(Source: Paul McKinnon/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Paul McKinnon/Alamy Stock Photo)

"We're offering at least 1 to 1.5 gigs across our entire footprint – 99% of our footprint is capable of those speeds," Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said this week on the company's Q4 2022 earnings call. "And in many areas, that's now 2.5 gigs, and growing rapidly."

The migration to DOCSIS 4.0, a technology that will bring symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds to HFC, "will only enhance the top end of those speeds," he said.

Staffieri didn't pinpoint precise timing, but said he expects Rogers' adoption of DOCSIS 4.0 "to come as a fast follow, if not in line with where you see our US peers going on DOCSIS 4."

The timing of DOCSIS 4.0 deployments is starting to take shape among the two top US cable operators.

Comcast, which has a syndication deal with Rogers for video and broadband technologies and products, plans to introduce multi-gig speeds in 2023, and to extend that capability to more than 50 million homes and businesses before the end of 2025. Comcast expects its network upgrade plan to cost less than $200 per household passed.

Charter Communications is taking a different, multi-phased approach with its "network evolution" plan. Charter will offer upstream speeds of 1 Gbit/s and multigigabit downstream speeds in all markets, with DOCSIS 4.0 going to about 85% of its footprint by the end of 2025. Charter's network plan envisions a cost of about $100 per household passed.

Staffieri warned that chipset availability could be the "biggest limiting factor" for DOCSIS 4.0.

"But we're extremely comfortable that as we looked at 2024 and 2025 deployment for DOCSIS 4, that we will still be well ahead of where the market demand is," he added. "So, we have plenty of capacity, plenty of headroom to meet the customer expectations as we move to DOCSIS 4. But, again, that's for the portion of our network where the cost effectiveness of coax in the last mile continues to be very compelling."

Rogers is also building out fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks to residential and business customers. Last April, it launched a fiber-based symmetrical 2.5Gbit/s upgrade and released details about a "production test" that pumped out symmetrical 8Gbit/s speeds over fiber.

While FTTP is a key part of Rogers' wireline playbook, this week's commentary falls in line with Staffieri's declaration last April that Rogers is "certainly not abandoning DOCSIS 4.0."

"Our hybrid fiber/coax has a long, long tenure still to run," Rogers CFO Glenn Brandt said on this week's call. "DOCSIS 4 will be entirely competitive with whatever we can deliver over our fiber-to-the-premises plant as well."

Rogers-Shaw deal update

Rogers execs also offered a brief progress update on the company's pending merger with fellow Canadian operator Shaw Communications. Staffieri noted that the Federal Court of Appeal recently reaffirmed a decision on a competition tribunal linked to the proposed deal.

That, in part, follows Shaw's agreement last year to sell its Freedom Mobile business to Montreal-based Videotron/Quebecor. The move was made to address regulatory concerns that a Rogers-Shaw merger would reduce mobile service competition in Canada.

"Two federal courts have now unanimously and decisively ruled in favor of these pro-competitive transactions, namely the sale of Freedom to Quebecor and the sale of Shaw to Rogers," Staffieri said.

The deadline to complete the deal has been extended to February 17.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Telco, media and entertainment, and training and certification
Kaizen Gaming modernizes service development with microservices on Red Hat OpenShift
Cable next-gen broadband technology: Network virtualization
How cable operators are modernizing for edge computing
Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux
6 Digital Service Provider Musts
Key Themes for 2022
Taking the Lead on IT Automation
The service provider edge: Building the case for an open source approach
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE