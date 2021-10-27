Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Rogers clash heading to court

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/27/2021
Comment (0)

The next twist and turn in the Rogers Communications saga is set to take place in the courtroom.

The battle for control of Canada's top cable and mobile service provider is headed there after Edward Rogers, the company's ousted board chairman and head of a family trust that controls the Toronto-based company, filed a petition to validate a reconstituted and hand-picked board that, he claims, had re-elected him to the chairman's post.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia is set to hold a hearing on the matter on November 1. There, the court will hear submissions by Rogers Communications and the Rogers Control Trust regarding the legality of Edward Rogers' attempt last week to replace five independent directors via a written resolution, without convening a meeting of the company's shareholders.

Edward Rogers has held that the move is perfectly sound and legal, but Rogers Communications has countered that the resolution violates British Columbia law and is, therefore, invalid.

"The Company welcomes the opportunity for the Court to consider the importance to shareholders and all stakeholders of conducting a shareholders meeting to change the Board of Directors," Rogers Communications said in a statement.

This is all coming to a head after Edward Rogers attempted, but failed, to oust current Rogers Communications CEO Joe Natale in late September and replace him with then-CFO Tony Staffieri. Staffieri left Rogers Communications after a majority of the board and the rest of the Rogers family stuck with Natale. As a result, Rogers Communications proceeded to remove Edward Rogers as chairman and appoint existing board member John MacDonald as the new chair.

Edward Rogers filed an affidavit in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Tuesday holding that he lost confidence in Natale to lead the company through the proposed merger with fellow Canadian operator Shaw Communications, according to Reuters. Edward Rogers also claimed that his mother and fellow board director, Loretta Rogers, had supported firing Natale, the report added.

Citing those documents, Bloomberg reported the board's vote was 10-1 to remove Natale and had a press release drafted, but reversed course at a September 26 board meeting.

Loretta Rogers quickly disputed how it all went down, stating to Reuters that Edward Rogers and Alan Horn, another board member, had given her inaccurate information about Natale's performance as CEO. She said she subsequently changed her position after consulting with other independent directors.

Loretta Rogers was among a group of board members, including MacDonald and Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon, who declared last week they "unequivocally support Joe Natale as CEO and support his management team."

Meanwhile, MacDonald asserted that Edward Rogers' "unfortunate and one-sided view of events does not represent" what took place, and that he intends to "fully set the record straight" in the courts.

"This is a business issue. The focus should not be on our family," Edward Rogers said in a statement to Reuters. "My objective remains to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."

The family squabble about control of Rogers Communications comes almost 13 years after company founder Ted Rogers died at age 75.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
PLDT: Congestion-Free Network Leading to Best Customer Experience By Huawei
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei By Huawei
Future-Oriented Comprehensive Network, Continuous Innovation Enabling Rapid Service Growth By Huawei
Helping Carriers to Accelerate Full-Service Development & Enabling Digital Transformation By Huawei
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE