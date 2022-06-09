Robert Irvine to keynote SCTE Award Luncheon

EXTON, Pa. – In a year when the theme for Cable-Tec Expo 2022 is "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, announces that Chef Robert Irvine of "Restaurant: Impossible" will be the featured keynote speaker at the annual SCTE Award Luncheon, sponsored by Comcast Business and Cisco.

For 20 seasons, Chef Irvine, host of Food Network's hit show "Restaurant: Impossible," has been turning around restaurants across America that are facing an impending demise. With a limited budget and two days to work, he uses his creativity and resourcefulness to turn the eatery's fortunes around. And as a Comcast Business partner of 10 years, Irvine knows the transformational role the right technology plays in powering possibilities. That makes him uniquely suited to share advice and true accounts from his vast and diversified experience with this year's award winners and answer the question, "When things seem impossible...what do you do?"

Expo 2022 Co-chair and Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson will introduce Robert Irvine and Morgan Bondon, vice president, Americas Service Provider, from Cisco, and will lead the fireside chat with him.

During the Awards Luncheon on September 21, SCTE will recognize leaders that are making significant contributions and innovations in the cable industry including Excellence in Standards, Learning & Development, and Women in Technology, as well as the Young Leader Award. Plus, there will be special recognition of the local technicians that support the industry's cable network through the International Cable-Tec Games.

SCTE is excited to recognize distinguished individuals for their contributions in several categories, including:

Excellence in Standards Award Winner Andy Scott (NCTA Vice President of Engineering)

Chairman's Award Winner Jon Pederson (Midco Chief Technology Innovation Officer)

Excellence in Learning & Development Award Winner Nathan Sidlinger (Mediacom Manager, Learning and Development)

Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award Winner Andrii Vladyka (Harmonic Technical Product Manager)

Hall of Fame inductee Mark Adams (Cox Communications Director, Access Engineering and Architectures)

The SCTE Senior Members, Member of the Year, and Chapter Leader of the Year will be announced at the annual industry award ceremony. Induction into the SCTE Hall of Fame requires over 20 years of industry service.

SCTE