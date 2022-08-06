Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Reliability paramount in home broadband, former Comcast CTO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/8/2022
Comment (0)

Even as the home broadband market rapidly enters the multi-gigabit era, delivering reliable connectivity to the home – and within the home – has reached a critical stage, according to Tony Werner, a former Comcast exec who was recently appointed to the board of Wi-Fi tech specialist Plume.

"Customers still want massive speed … but I think the trend toward massive reliability is really important. Much of that [is about] reliability of the entire network, end-to-end, which includes every last link in the local area network," Werner explained.

'I think in the next five years, the innovation and a lot of the growth will happen in the local area network,' says Tony Werner, who recently was appointed to the board at Plume. (Source: Comcast)
"I think in the next five years, the innovation and a lot of the growth will happen in the local area network," says Tony Werner, who recently was appointed to the board at Plume.
(Source: Comcast)

That trend, he added, will only grow in importance as more and more devices are connected to the network.

"It's not just your kids' tablets, your tablets or your PCs – it's your yard lights, it's about controlling cameras," Werner said.

"I think that's really the trend that's going to power a lot of next-generation broadband, and certainly Plume plans to be a very significant player in that future."

Werner is bringing his insight and expertise to Plume following a long career in the cable industry, most recently with Comcast, which has been using Plume's tech to help power its xFi home broadband management system as well as its xFi Pod Wi-Fi extenders.

After serving as chief technology officer at the cable operator, Werner later rose to become president of the company's Technology, Product and Xperience (TPX) unit. He remains connected to Comcast as senior technology advisor to the CEO.

Werner, who is also still active at CableLabs and with the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), believes Plume and Comcast are aligned about the direction and future of broadband connectivity, especially as visibility into the performance of the home network only increases in importance.

Devices connecting to the network at 'geometric rates'

"It's obviously critical to have a full scale, high-speed broadband connection. But it's absolutely critical that the significant number of devices that are in the home, which are growing at geometric rates, are connected and that they maintain connectivity," Werner said.

"If you lose Wi-Fi connectivity, even if you still have connectivity to the Internet, a lot of these devices quit working … I think in the next five years, the innovation and a lot of the growth will happen in the local area network."

Wi-Fi connectivity will only gain in importance as new, faster standards, such as Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7 and the use of the 6GHz band, come onto the scene and get adopted by consumers and service operators.

Next-gen Wi-Fi technologies are a step toward putting Wi-Fi "on a flat playing field with wired connectivity," Werner said.

While managing and maintaining those Wi-Fi networks remains a prime area of focus for Plume, Werner believes the path leads to new and enhanced systems that make it easier for consumers to onboard devices that are connecting to that network.

A role in '10G'

He also sees some important connection points between Wi-Fi and "10G," a cable industry program focused on driving 10-Gig speeds, enhanced security and low latencies across multiple types of access networks, including hybrid fiber/coax (HFC), fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and even wireless.

While it's not entirely clear yet which apps will need those kinds of speeds on a consistent basis, Werner believes 10G is also about providing enough capacity to support the simultaneous consumption of multiple devices in the home.

"It isn't necessarily 1, 2 or 3-gigabit applications, but rather it's a hundred 10-megabit applications," he said.

Next-gen Wi-Fi will certainly play a role in meeting those capacity demands, but Werner also sees Plume playing a role in cutting down latency on the home network.

"There's still a lot of latency that comes just from the Wi-Fi protocol itself. I think there's a lot of work that we can do in that area," he said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE