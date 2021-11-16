RCN hires new GM, makes other management moves

PRINCETON, N.J. – RCN, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, digital TV and phone services today announced a new addition and several changes at the senior management level of its company as a result of its recent expansion and pending retirements.

Doug Guthrie recently joined RCN as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the New York market. In his new position, Guthrie will be responsible for residential and business customer operations, technical support, and developing and implementing marketing and sales strategies. Prior to this, Guthrie served as a Senior Vice President at Comcast Cable and brings over 34 years of experience in the communications industry. Doug spent nearly twenty years at Comcast and is one of the few who has worked in all three of their divisions, as well as the corporate office.

Sanford Ames, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the company's Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., markets will now add oversight and management of the Boston market to his responsibilities. Ames joined the RCN team in 2011 and has significantly impacted the markets he manages. Under his tenure, Lehigh Valley's customer base has risen by 40% and he has been recognized as one of the most influential businesspeople in the Greater Lehigh Valley area.

Tori Faulkenberry, Vice President of Customer Care at RCN was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of Customer Care. As SVP, Faulkenberry will be spearheading customer service, training, performance management, sales, and operational efficiencies. For over 20 years, she has developed, restructured and expanded organizations in competitive environments, and plans to continue to elevate RCN from within.

Michael McPhillips has recently joined the RCN team as Vice President of Business Solutions for the company's Central Region. McPhillips has more than 20 years of telecommunications industry experience, building and leading high performing teams over large and diverse regions. He joins from Comcast and has a consistent track record of exceeding revenue targets in high growth and startup environments and plans to continue those successes in his new role.

After long tenures, those retiring from RCN include Bill Sievers, Senior Vice President of Customer Care; Jeff Carlson, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Boston; Bruce Abbott, Senior Vice President and General Manager, New York; Ted White, Vice President of the Central Region; Ken Conrad, Vice President of Human Resources, and Tom Steel, Vice President, Regulatory & Public Affairs.

RCN