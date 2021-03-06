Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation

Guest Perspectives Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE 6/3/2021
Comment (0)

Telecommunication networks are constantly in a state of flux. The rapid rate of new services being introduced to telecom customers and the underlying network infrastructure being upgraded to support these services creates a dynamic learning environment for the workforce that operates and maintains the network.

The last year of stay-at-home orders has accelerated both new service introduction and network upgrades. For example, one major network operator relates that they implemented three years' worth of planned network upgrades in a period of three months at the start of the pandemic. These upgrades are not only adding network capacity, but are also ushering in the latest technological innovations.

At the network layer, many cable industry technological changes are in the planning and deployment stages:

  • Network functions virtualization (NFV) – migrating the core CMTS functionality (CCAP core) from the hub site to the datacenter
  • Distributed access architecture (DAA) – migrating PHY or MACPHY functionality from the hub site to the fiber node
  • HFC mid-split/high-split – allocating more HFC spectrum to the upstream
  • Orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA) on the upstream – providing higher aggregate throughputs and lower latencies
  • Preparing for DOCSIS 4.0
    • Planning to extend the HFC spectrum up to 1.8GHz
    • Implementing echo cancellation and smart scheduling to support full-duplex DOCSIS

Evolution to NFV and DAA. (Source: Comcast)
Evolution to NFV and DAA.
(Source: Comcast)

Simultaneously, many new services and technologies are appearing in the home:

  • Wi-Fi 6/6E – the latest Wi-Fi release, providing higher wireless speeds, lower latency and greater security
  • Internet of Things sensors, including remote appliance management, security and smart lighting
  • Applications for supporting work from home, remote learning and telehealth

Functionality which for decades was in one location, is now migrating to a new location. For example, the DOCSIS PHY layer is moving from the hub site to the fiber node. Communication interfaces are changing, too. Two examples are: 1) the communications link from the core to the node is changing from analog to digital; and 2) the upstream from the home to the node is changing from QAM to OFDMA.

All of the above network and service changes lead to training challenges for the telecom workforce. Tens of thousands of personnel are on the "front line," operating and maintaining the 1.7 million miles of fiber and coaxial plant in the US. This workforce possesses unique technical knowledge and skills. When a new technology such as OFDMA is introduced, it is critical that the workforce receives the necessary training and tools to support it.

At the same time, many in the workforce are reaching retirement age. One MSO is reporting 20% of their technician workforce is currently eligible to retire this year. Another MSO is reporting that 70% of their workforce will need significant retraining over the next five years based on the above technology changes. What's more, there is competition for field employees with the appropriate skills. All telecom operators – cable, telco, and satellite – are upgrading their networks at the same time, and this overall workforce has similar skills (i.e. in-home installation), creating competition for the best talent.

Technological change begets personnel change. There are some people who may feel threatened by these technological changes. However, the reality is that technological evolution leads to greater opportunities for the workforce as long as they adapt and learn new skills. Today a technician may be logging into hundreds of individual network elements keystroke by keystroke. With some additional training, they may become the software developer who is writing the automation scripts to provision the entire network. Process automation and modernized tool sets are hand-in-hand with workforce training. The sum of all three – training, automation, and tool sets – forms the foundation for successfully supporting networks and services.

SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs, is working with the MSOs to ensure that their employees have the training on these emerging services and technologies. Check out https://www.scte.org/training-courses to learn more. Workforce Transformation papers will be presented at Cable-Tec Expo 2021 in Atlanta from October 11-14, along with papers on DOCSIS 4.0, NFV, DAA, Wi-Fi 6, and more. Go to expo.scte.org to see everything that's planned for this preeminent broadband telecommunications event.

— Chris Bastian is the chief technology officer for SCTE, the not-for-profit membership organization leading the acceleration and deployment of cable technology. For more information, visit www.scte.org.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay

Will operators be able to realize 5G's promise of higher revenue earnings?

How telecoms companies can leverage RPA to improve operations and maximize their workforce

With demand for a better digital experience on the rise, now is the time for service providers to invest in automation technology to get ahead of their competitors.

Helping frustrated customers

Newer technologies, such as low-latency edge compute solutions and adaptive networking, are driving growing acceptance of a subscription-based model that places greater control in the hands of customers.

The future of distributed cloud and 5G for the new age

5G is complex and there are many moving pieces. Getting the distributed cloud right from the beginning will be critical for long-term success.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE