Quickplay, Google Cloud team on generative AI tech

TORONTO, ON, Canada – Quickplay today announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud to harness the power of generative AI to create new opportunities for consumer engagement, satisfaction and monetization for the media and entertainment industry.

The latest breakthrough in Quickplay's multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud leverages defining characteristics of the Quickplay platform – single tenant, cloud-native, microservices, and API-driven – architecture. When combined with Google Cloud Vertex AI, using simple API integrations, the Quickplay platform immediately enables multiple media and customer use cases, including deep metadata, content discovery, personalization, content creation, process automation, and multi-channel monetization.

Quickplay is partnering with Google Cloud to spearhead access to new AI capabilities that can:

Efficiently accelerate time-to-market to deliver targeted AI solutions, maximized against a client specific go-to-market strategy;

Create bespoke features and capabilities without the cost and cycles of custom development; and

Implement A/B testing to evaluate outcomes and optimize consumer engagement and monetization.

At IBC 2023 in Amsterdam (Stand 5.H61), Quickplay will unveil the first proof of concept of the combined technologies, that showcases how voice commands, Large Language Models (LLMs) and Quickplay's award-winning CMS can create an intuitive user interface for seamless content discovery, personalized recommendations, comprehensive movie details, and interactive quizzes. This builds on earlier work in the generative AI space: at NAB 2023 Quickplay showcased how its partnership with Vionlabs, available in the Google Cloud Marketplace, is enabling creation of AI Automated Thumbnails and Preview Clips.

Quickplay's partnership with Google Cloud is designed to unlock a multitude of opportunities that can improve consumer satisfaction and bottom line results. These include: augmented ad campaigns; optimal ad insertion points; deep metadata for enhanced discovery, recommendations, automatic clips/highlights generation, multiple length synopses, subtitle translations; conversational content discovery, and more.

Quickplay's generative AI innovation continues the close research and development alignment with Google Cloud that has led to ongoing new opportunities for the OTT industry. It follows FAST channel, analytics and linear streaming advances using Google Cloud solutions, as well as availability, beginning earlier this year, regionally optimized solutions that leverage Google Cloud's new data center in Qatar and are optimized for the Middle East and APAC regions. Quickplay was named the Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment for the second straight year.

Quickplay's OTT platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The OTT technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security. Forward-looking OTT providers such as aha 2.0 in India, PLDT's Smart in the Philippines and others are using the Quickplay platform to deliver services with the flexibility and the agility of the cloud, while equaling or exceeding the reliability and high performance of broadcast.

