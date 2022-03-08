Quantum Fiber launches service with symmetric 8 gigabit internet speeds in select cities

DENVER – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), through its premier fiber internet service, Quantum Fiber, is now offering one of the fastest internet speeds in the U.S. Upload and download speeds up to 8 gigabits per second are now available to select residents and small businesses in cities near Denver, Minneapolis and Seattle, with more cities to come.

We're investing in technology and internet speeds that will continue to push families and businesses into the future.

Tech Talk:

Quantum Fiber service up to 8 gigabits provides internet speeds 40 times faster than the average advertised U.S. download speed*.

Lumen is using XGS-PON technology, a passive optical network to provide the symmetric multi-gig capabilities.

Innovative installation: Lumen will install a permanent network interface and router at the premise that is separate from the customer's Wi-Fi, allowing for easy Wi-Fi activations and simple upgrades as technology evolves.

Quantum Fiber Benefits:

Quantum Fiber is built for the always-online home and small business, with a focus on symmetrical high-speed fiber connectivity and a fully enabled digital customer experience offering:

Gigabit and multi-gigabit broadband speeds

99.9% reliability based on network uptime or availability

Symmetrical upload and download speeds

No contracts, no bundles, no data caps

100% digital ordering and subscription-based billing

What's Next:

Quantum Fiber will begin offering up to 8 gigabit internet plans in additional markets later this year. More information about Quantum Fiber can be found at www.Q.com.

* Based on the weighted average advertised U.S. data connection download speed of participating Internet Service Providers of 193.9 Mbps. FCC Measuring Fixed Broadband Eleventh Report, December 2021.

