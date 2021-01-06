Podcast: The Divide – Rep. Drew Hansen on passing Washington's Public Broadband Act

On this episode, we hear from Washington State Representative Drew Hansen, who has served the 23rd district since 2011. He is the lead sponsor of the Public Broadband Act, a recently passed law in Washington that effectively reverses a prior state law banning municipal broadband.

We discuss the digital divide in Washington and why the Public Broadband Act was necessary, the difficulty (and "nonsense") he and his colleagues faced in getting it passed, what the next steps are once the law officially takes effect in July and more.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading