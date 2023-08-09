Persistent pay TV losses help Google in the long run – analyst

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Persistent pay TV losses help Google in the long run – analyst

News Analysis

The rate of pay-TV subscriber losses dipped to a record low in the second quarter of 2023. Google's YouTube TV was the lone bright spot, adding about 300,000 subs in the period, according to fresh estimates from MoffettNathanson.

The total pay-TV industry, including virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs), lost about 1.76 million subs in the second quarter of 2023, nearly matching a loss of 1.85 million in the year-ago period. However, the industry shrunk in Q2 at a record pace of 7%, a percentage point higher than a year ago, MoffettNathanson estimated in its latest quarterly Cord-Cutting Monitor report (registration required).

Used with permission. Click here for a larger version of this image.
Used with permission.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

When vMVPDs are taken out of the equation, the rate of loss for traditional pay-TV accelerated to a record 11.5% in Q2 2023.

The Q2 decline left total pay-TV penetration (residential and commercial) of occupied homes and buildings at just 56.6%, "a level last seen in 1991, three years before the debut of DirecTV brought 'cable TV' to rural America for the first time," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett noted in the report.

Traditional pay-TV providers (cable, satellite and telcos) were again hit particularly hard, losing roughly 1.8 million subscribers combined. The rate of decline for US cable operators was 10.1%, the first time the figure has hit double digits, while US satellite TV providers (DirecTV and Dish Network) saw losses reaccelerate to a rate of 13.5%.

Once again, vMVPDs failed to pick up the slack. The vMVPD market's "conversion rate" of capturing lost traditional pay-TV subs dropped to just 24.9% in Q2, according to MoffettNathanson.

Within that vMVPD group, Sling TV (-97,000), Fubo TV (-118,000) and Hulu live TV (-100,000) all lost customers in the quarter. DirecTV Stream added a mere 9,000. But the big winner in the vMVPD world is YouTube TV, which added an estimated 300,000 subs in the quarter and has tacked on nearly 2 million subs over the past year, according to MoffettNathanson.

Google 'playing the long game'

"With more than six million subscribers, YouTube TV now accounts for more than a third of the vMVPD industry’s 17M subscribers," Moffett said. He noted that YouTube TV, which has the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket package, is on a path to surpass Dish as the fourth-largest MVPD of any kind in the US and could pass DirecTV for third place in less than a year.

"As Cable and Satellite shrink, and as YouTube and YouTube TV grow, it is not hard to see a future where Google emerges as the dominant video distributor in the United States," Moffett wrote. He thinks that should make media companies "shudder," because it's possible that Google's video distribution business doesn't need to be independently profitable.

"Google can afford to play the long game; they appear to be intent on building the position first and deciding how to monetize it later," Moffett explained.

Possible way out of the Charter-Disney mess

Moffett's analysis also takes a deeper look into the carriage dispute between Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Company, suggesting a potential way out.

In one possible settlement scenario, Moffett sees Disney+ and Hulu staying separate from a new affiliate agreement, with Charter possibly marketing those streaming services on Disney's behalf.

But the analyst said Disney will have no choice but to guarantee that the ESPN+ streaming service "won't undermine" the traditional, linear ESPN network.

"[O]r if it does, then ESPN+ will need to be made available to Charter subscribers as part of their linear agreement," Moffett surmised. "Getting to a settlement along these lines obviously isn't guaranteed, and we really do believe that Charter is prepared to walk away if they have to, but, again, this seems to us to be the obvious, and likely, outcome."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automation Transport MLP Webinar - TBD
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE