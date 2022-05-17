Paramount Global names leaders of its international stream team

NEW YORK – Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced key leadership appointments to further the company's international expansion of its streaming products, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Marco Nobili has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP), International General Manager (GM) of Paramount+, where he will lead the strategy and execution for Paramount+'s continued expansion in markets worldwide. Olivier Jollet has been elevated to the role of EVP, International GM of Pluto TV to continue the Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) service's international growth.

Nobili and Jollet will dual report to Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Networks, Studios and Streaming, and to Tom Ryan, President and CEO of Streaming.

Previously Senior Vice President (SVP) of International Marketing, Data & Analytics for Paramount Global's streaming division, Nobili will now oversee all operations for Paramount+ outside the U.S. including Content, Marketing, Distribution, Data and Operations. Building on the service's momentum since launching in 2021, Nobili will lead the strategy and execution for Paramount+'s continued growth. Marco has deep streaming experience, having formerly worked at both Netflix and Amazon.

Jollet, who previously served as SVP and General Manager of Pluto TV internationally, will lead a coordinated approach to further expand Pluto TV outside the U.S., which is live in 30 countries and territories globally. Jollet will oversee all operations for Pluto TV outside the U.S. including Ad Sales, Content, Marketing, Distribution, Data and Operations. Jollet will look to identify new partnerships and opportunities for Pluto TV across the digital entertainment ecosystem.

Paramount will continue the global expansion of Paramount+ and Pluto TV in 2022. This year, Paramount+ will expand to the UK and many European countries, as well as South Korea, and in 2023, India. Pluto TV is set to launch in the Nordics May 18th, through an innovative partnership with NENT Group, bringing the service's global footprint to three continents and more than 30 countries and territories including Spain, France, and Germany. The company offers a differentiated streaming portfolio, with SkyShowtime, a joint venture premium streaming service with Comcast that will launch in many European countries beginning in 2022.

Paramount Global