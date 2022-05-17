Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Paramount Global names leaders of its international stream team

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/17/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced key leadership appointments to further the company's international expansion of its streaming products, Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Marco Nobili has been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP), International General Manager (GM) of Paramount+, where he will lead the strategy and execution for Paramount+'s continued expansion in markets worldwide. Olivier Jollet has been elevated to the role of EVP, International GM of Pluto TV to continue the Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) service's international growth.

Nobili and Jollet will dual report to Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Networks, Studios and Streaming, and to Tom Ryan, President and CEO of Streaming.

Previously Senior Vice President (SVP) of International Marketing, Data & Analytics for Paramount Global's streaming division, Nobili will now oversee all operations for Paramount+ outside the U.S. including Content, Marketing, Distribution, Data and Operations. Building on the service's momentum since launching in 2021, Nobili will lead the strategy and execution for Paramount+'s continued growth. Marco has deep streaming experience, having formerly worked at both Netflix and Amazon.

Jollet, who previously served as SVP and General Manager of Pluto TV internationally, will lead a coordinated approach to further expand Pluto TV outside the U.S., which is live in 30 countries and territories globally. Jollet will oversee all operations for Pluto TV outside the U.S. including Ad Sales, Content, Marketing, Distribution, Data and Operations. Jollet will look to identify new partnerships and opportunities for Pluto TV across the digital entertainment ecosystem.

Paramount will continue the global expansion of Paramount+ and Pluto TV in 2022. This year, Paramount+ will expand to the UK and many European countries, as well as South Korea, and in 2023, India. Pluto TV is set to launch in the Nordics May 18th, through an innovative partnership with NENT Group, bringing the service's global footprint to three continents and more than 30 countries and territories including Spain, France, and Germany. The company offers a differentiated streaming portfolio, with SkyShowtime, a joint venture premium streaming service with Comcast that will launch in many European countries beginning in 2022.

Paramount Global

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE