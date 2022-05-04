Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Orange Belgium taps CommScope for Android TV streamer

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/5/2022
Comment (0)

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Orange Belgium to provide its subscribers with the latest generation of set tops powered by the Android TV™ operating system (OS) designed to provide both live television and premium streaming services.

The launch of this new set top is the successful integration of Orange eco-system partners coupled with CommScope's software. It will provide Orange Belgium subscribers with the next generation of connected 4K UHD digital video decoder providing OTT streaming services, on-demand and broadcast TV services. Subscribers will have access to a variety of premium streaming apps, a new multiscreen cloud recording service, and the ability to cast movies, music and more to the TV with Chromecast built-in. Plus, with a microphone built into the remote control, subscribers can talk to Google to easily search for movies and shows, control their TV and smart home devices, get answers and more.

The casings for the set top and its remote control are manufactured with 99 percent post-consumer recycled plastics. CommScope eliminated all single-use plastics in the packaging, aligning with both CommScope and Orange Belgium's strong commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Orange Belgium represents the second affiliate CommScope has deployed with Android TV devices, the first being Orange Slovensko in August 2021. CommScope and Orange will continue to launch similar platforms to additional affiliates throughout the course of 2022.

CommScope

