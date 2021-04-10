Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

OpenVault locks down investments from set of cable operator partners

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/4/2021
Comment (0)

HOBOKEN, N.J. – OpenVault, a market-leading source of SaaS-based revenue and network improvement solutions and data-driven insights for the broadband industry, today announced a strategic funding event that is intended to fuel the next stage of the company's growth.

OpenVault has secured significant funding from three existing customers – Service Electric Cablevision, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications, and Blue Ridge Communications. The money is targeted to help accelerate OpenVault's growth both domestically and internationally– most notably in Europe and Latin America.

"The Service Electric companies and Blue Ridge share a vision of the connected future and their collaborative approach to working with technology companies is helping to spur innovation that is driving the broadband industry forward," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and co-founder of OpenVault. "Their investment will bring a new dimension to our long-term partnership, and we're excited to use the funds to expand our reach and accelerate our growth."

"As broadband has increased in prominence, companies such as OpenVault have played essential roles in supporting our delivery of high-quality services," said David Masenheimer, President of Blue Ridge Communications and Pencor Services, Inc. "By making a direct investment in OpenVault, we can be financial catalysts to their growth, while providing strategic guidance that can help them align product technology development with industry needs."

OpenVault

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE