OpenVault CEO on why ACP customers are such big data users

PHILADELPHIA – SCTE CABLE TEC EXPO 2022 – Overall network traffic growth is settling down in the wake of massive spikes seen during the early stages of the pandemic. However, broadband subscribers who have tapped into the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, the successor to the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, appear to be voracious data consumers.

OpenVault's second quarter Broadband Insights report found that households benefitting from ACP, a program that provides low-income households with a $30 per month subsidy ($75 for tribal households) that can be applied toward Internet subscriptions, averaged usage of more than 650 gigabytes per month, 33% higher than the average.

But why? Mark Trudeau, the founder and CEO of OpenVault, said the results were surprising but believes it's being driven in part by households on the program that are using the funds to upgrade to faster speed packages.

In this interview, held here last week at the show, Trudeau also elaborates on how OpenVault's analysis of data can correlate and isolate usage among ACP customers, other big takeaways from the company's latest quarterly study and how overall data usage is starting to normalize but still remains at levels above what was seen prior to the pandemic.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading