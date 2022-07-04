Now is the time for big ideas

Innovation starts with an idea. A flash of inspiration. Matching need with possibility. Idea generation happens much the same way today as it did more than 75 years ago. Our industry's original entrepreneurs perceived a need, had an idea and identified the resources to connect people in ways that had never been done before.

Today, for an idea to take hold, it needs time and space to be nurtured, guidance to be cultivated, and connections and resources to be realized. At The Cable Center and Intrapreneurship Academy, we empower our industry's innovators through our programs and experiences and inspire their work to drive change within their organizations.

In partnership with our human resources industry partner, C2HR, we gathered insights from connectivity industry HR professionals to understand the dynamics of investing in people and the process of innovation in today's business climate. The findings reveal a gap between the way organizations operate and the leadership skills needed to address changes:

70% of leaders say driving innovation from within is important for growth goals, yet only 23% believe they have a developed process of innovation.

58% of people leaders note the way their organization operates has changed significantly; however, only 24% of HR professionals believe their leaders are prepared with the necessary skills to respond.

New information on how to bridge this gap, highlighting how today's corporate entrepreneurs – the intrapreneurs – and how they inspire change, enable innovation and drive success throughout our industry is available in The Cable Center and Intrapreneurship Academy's First Annual Intrapreneurship & Innovation Report.

In addition to providing new insights on innovation within the connectivity and content industry, the report also features thought leadership, diverse perspectives and expertise honed from all corners of the industry from experts in marketing, research and development, technology, industry trends, human resources and professional education.

Twenty industry leaders share examples of innovation from the inside, including:

The report underscores the importance of a diverse workforce to foster and drive successful innovation. Organizations are catapulted forward by diverse teams who are fueled by a multitude of perspectives, skills, thoughts, backgrounds, cultures and identities.

As Michelle Ray, Executive Director of the Walter Kaitz Foundation, said: "While a company's commitment to drive innovation is important, it must be combined with their willingness to explore ideas and perceptions through the lens of diversity. This goes beyond checking the traditional boxes of race, ethnicity and gender. It's also recognizing the nuances of intersectional diversity and understanding the value of these perspectives. Diversity matters!"

Intrapreneurship and innovation are powered by organizations who not only invest in their people, but also focus on process. Intrapreneurial organizations intentionally create inclusive cultures that democratize information, increase workforce agility, enhance CX performance, strengthen business partnerships, openly collaborate with the industry and activate employees to drive business impact from within.

Now is the time for big ideas and to invest in intrapreneurship and innovation.

Intrapreneurship and innovation enable and shape the future. As we evolve our organizations in concert with our fast-changing industry, we represent and reflect a collaborative ecosystem made up of visionaries, leaders, intrapreneurs and doers. We look forward to continued collaboration as we advance innovation together to shape what's next.

— Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center