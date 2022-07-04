Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Now is the time for big ideas

Guest Perspectives Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center 4/7/2022
Comment (0)

Innovation starts with an idea. A flash of inspiration. Matching need with possibility. Idea generation happens much the same way today as it did more than 75 years ago. Our industry's original entrepreneurs perceived a need, had an idea and identified the resources to connect people in ways that had never been done before.

Today, for an idea to take hold, it needs time and space to be nurtured, guidance to be cultivated, and connections and resources to be realized. At The Cable Center and Intrapreneurship Academy, we empower our industry's innovators through our programs and experiences and inspire their work to drive change within their organizations.

In partnership with our human resources industry partner, C2HR, we gathered insights from connectivity industry HR professionals to understand the dynamics of investing in people and the process of innovation in today's business climate. The findings reveal a gap between the way organizations operate and the leadership skills needed to address changes:

  • 70% of leaders say driving innovation from within is important for growth goals, yet only 23% believe they have a developed process of innovation.
  • 58% of people leaders note the way their organization operates has changed significantly; however, only 24% of HR professionals believe their leaders are prepared with the necessary skills to respond.

New information on how to bridge this gap, highlighting how today's corporate entrepreneurs – the intrapreneurs – and how they inspire change, enable innovation and drive success throughout our industry is available in The Cable Center and Intrapreneurship Academy's First Annual Intrapreneurship & Innovation Report.

In addition to providing new insights on innovation within the connectivity and content industry, the report also features thought leadership, diverse perspectives and expertise honed from all corners of the industry from experts in marketing, research and development, technology, industry trends, human resources and professional education.

Twenty industry leaders share examples of innovation from the inside, including:

  • Amy Blair, SVP & Chief People Officer, Liberty Global – Five Ways to Sustain a Culture of Innovation
  • Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, and Alan Breznick, Cable Editor/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading – Intrapreneurial Pacesetters and Industry Trends
  • Liz Bauer, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer, CSG – Empowering Employees to Make an Impact
  • Chris Lammers, COO Emeritus & Senior Executive Advisor, CableLabs – Collaboration as the Industry's Superpower
  • Hans Balmaekers, Chief of Innov8rs – Perspectives on International Innovation

The report underscores the importance of a diverse workforce to foster and drive successful innovation. Organizations are catapulted forward by diverse teams who are fueled by a multitude of perspectives, skills, thoughts, backgrounds, cultures and identities.

As Michelle Ray, Executive Director of the Walter Kaitz Foundation, said: "While a company's commitment to drive innovation is important, it must be combined with their willingness to explore ideas and perceptions through the lens of diversity. This goes beyond checking the traditional boxes of race, ethnicity and gender. It's also recognizing the nuances of intersectional diversity and understanding the value of these perspectives. Diversity matters!"

Intrapreneurship and innovation are powered by organizations who not only invest in their people, but also focus on process. Intrapreneurial organizations intentionally create inclusive cultures that democratize information, increase workforce agility, enhance CX performance, strengthen business partnerships, openly collaborate with the industry and activate employees to drive business impact from within.

Now is the time for big ideas and to invest in intrapreneurship and innovation.

Intrapreneurship and innovation enable and shape the future. As we evolve our organizations in concert with our fast-changing industry, we represent and reflect a collaborative ecosystem made up of visionaries, leaders, intrapreneurs and doers. We look forward to continued collaboration as we advance innovation together to shape what's next.

— Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos

The data challenge vexing operators now is not harvesting haystacks of data, but deploying the advanced analytics tools necessary to find the needles hidden inside them.

US 5G leadership depends on ending government infighting

Americans will be better off if bureaucratic spectrum fights are not swirling around the media, writes the CTA's VP of regulatory affairs.

Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm

Jon Pelson's new book, Wireless Wars: China's Dangerous Domination of 5G and How We're Fighting Back, dives into the meteoric rise of Huawei on the global telecommunications stage.

The changing economics of the Internet of the future

Relying on yesterday's cost structures, routing silicon, operational paradigms, tools and two decades of accumulated complexity has proven to fall short in meeting insatiable bandwidth requirements consistently and at sustainable power consumption.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE