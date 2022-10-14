Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Nord Stream attack throws spotlight on subsea cable security

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/14/2022
Comment (0)

The sabotage of the Nord Stream oil pipeline has shone a spotlight on the vulnerabilities of the world's subsea cable networks.

The explosions, equivalent to the use of 500 kilograms of TNT, punched four holes in Nord Stream's pipes 75 meters below the sea's surface.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of the 1.3 million km of optical cable that powers the global economy. That international network is a creation of the golden age of globalization, from around 1990 to 2015, where security was taken as a given.

That's not the world we live in now. Even before the Nord Stream attack, western governments – the UK in particular – were speaking up about subsea cable security. The event has almost certainly had the effect of accelerating a shift in thinking that had already begun.

Western governments were expressing alarm about cable network vulnerabilities even before these explosions. (Source: Sybille Reuter/Alamy Stock Photo)
Western governments were expressing alarm about cable network vulnerabilities even before these explosions.
(Source: Sybille Reuter/Alamy Stock Photo)

Three years ago, the UK Chief of Defense Staff disclosed NATO intelligence that Russia had submarines equipped to slice through deepwater cable and blow up the larger deep ocean gas pipelines.

In January of this year, the head of UK armed forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, said there had been a "phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity" over the past two decades and warned that any attack on a subsea cable could be considered an "act of war."

The vulnerabilities are not just under the water. Cable landing stations are also prime military targets. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) appears to be targeting the cable landing facilities for all of Taiwan's 15 international cables, a leaked database shows.

New cable protection ships

One response to this by the UK government is to commission cable protection ships, announcing the second one last week in the wake of the Nord Stream incident. Defense Minister Ben Wallace said sabotage of undersea cable infrastructure posed "an existential threat to the UK."

The vessels will be fitted with sensors and will be able to remotely deploy autonomous undersea drones to monitor subsea installations.

While the surveillance ships are an important tool, probably the single most effective step in cable protection is cable system design, ensuring strong redundancy. Another valuable technology is the use of sensors to track and report on faults and suspicious behavior.

A report for the European Parliament earlier this year also argued for the creation of closely monitored cable corridors. They will likely be effective in the EU's choke points in the Red Sea and Straits of Gibraltar, but may be of limited value in the expanses of the major oceans.

Cable protection is complicated by a mess of legal and bureaucratic issues – like the unclear legal status of cables in international waters. Countries have full jurisdiction in their territorial waters, i.e., up to 12 nautical miles, but beyond that, it's ambiguous as to who is responsible for their security.

'Little incentive to invest in security'

This gives cable systems operators "little incentive to invest in security, or cooperate with the government, increasing their vulnerability to attack," according to legal expert Claudio Bozzi.

The privatization of cable infrastructure has meant "cost-effective practices being adopted to reduce operating costs," he writes. "But this has been achieved by reducing maintenance and surveillance."

The EU parliament study says surveillance is currently conducted by cable players and some member states, but there is no coordinated data collection or tracking of potential threats.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The report calls for information sharing between government and industry, coordination between law enforcement agencies and for cable surveillance to be included in current maritime patrols.

But it also highlights the many gaps in the current capabilities, including the EU's "very limited repair capabilities," the lack of mandatory reporting of cable faults or threats and the growing dependence of the military on cable infrastructure.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE