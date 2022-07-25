Nokia launches future-proof Lightspan SF-8M sealed remote node

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced the Lightspan SF-8M, a new addition to its market-leading, high-performance fiber broadband portfolio that can be deployed anywhere in the outside plant. The Lightspan SF-8M support both GPON and XGS-PON and will support 25G PON.

The new solution will enable cable operators to quickly respond to rapidly increasing competition from both established telcos and new operators. With the capacity to support a wide range of speeds, cable operators can now better address end user requirements and deliver line rates of 2.5 Gb/s or 10 Gb/s today and seamlessly evolve to 25 Gb/s in the future. The sealed remote Optical Line Terminal (OLT) comes with flexible powering options, including power-over-coax making the unit particularly suitable for cable operators.

Lightspan SF-8M will provide deployment flexibility with gigabit and multi-gigabit services. The unit's IP-67-rated sealed enclosure enables installation anywhere in the outside plant, on a strand, inside or outside a cabinet, or on a pole or wall.

According to Dell'Oro, Nokia was the 2021 market share leader for XGS-PON equipment, today's gold-standard for fiber broadband, Seven out of 10 fiber homes in the USA are served using Nokia FTTH kit.

