Nicole Zheng upped to president of Minim

MANCHESTER, NH – Minim, Inc. (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced the elevation of Nicole Zheng to President per unanimous Board action. As President & CMO, Zheng will take a broader leadership role in company management while also retaining her existing responsibilities leading the company's marketing operations. Zheng will continue to report to Gray Chynoweth, Minim Chief Executive Officer.

Zheng was a member of the founding team of the original Minim, prior to the merger between Minim, Inc. and Zoom Telephonics, Inc. She has served as the combined company's CMO since the merger.

Zheng is an accomplished marketing and business leader. She was recognized by Entrepreneur as a Top Female Founder in the United States (2020) and is an Advising CMO to deep tech startup Aliro Quantum. Prior to Minim, Zheng was Chief Marketing Officer at cloud software companies Antidote Technologies and OnSIP (ACQ: Intrado). She is a former board member of Alliance of Channel Women, a nonprofit that supports women in the telecom and broadband services sectors. Zheng holds a B.S. in Materials Science Engineering and a B.S. in Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as business certifications from The Wharton School Online.

Read the full announcement here.

