Cable Tech

New innovation report extends beyond ‘cable’ focus

4/6/2023

The Cable Center and its new operational brand, the Syndeo Institute, recently released its second annual Intrapreneurship & Innovation Report.

This edition features contributions and insights from almost two dozen execs and innovators spanning several industry segments, including network operators, entertainment/media and technology. Examples of individual contributors include: Teresa Elder, CEO, WideOpenWest; Frannie Matthews, president and CEO, Colorado Technology Association; Mark Greatrex, president, Cox Communications; Yvette Kanouff, partner, JC2 Ventures; Christopher Winfrey, CEO, Charter Communications; Patricia Jo Boyers, president and CEO of Boycom; and Mike Fries, CEO and vice chairman, Liberty Global.

The report covers a lot of ground on how companies and organizations can adopt an "agile mindset" and innovate from within to stay ahead of change and adapt to potential disruptions.

But at a high level, the broader aim is to provide insight from leaders both inside and outside the traditional "cable" industry. That approach delivers "diversity of thought, so that we aren't just listening in that sort of echo chamber concept," Camilla Formica, the chief program officer at The Cable Center and the Syndeo Institute, explains on the Light Reading Podcast. "We're bringing in diverse voices to help us think outside of what we're kind of used to in our industry."

Formica is an industry vet who joined The Cable Center last summer. In addition to discussing some big takeaways from the new report, she talks about the history and longer-term plans for The Cable Center and the Syndeo Institute, this year's Cable Hall of Fame gala and what else is atop her list of priorities for 2023.

For a lightly edited transcript, click the closed caption button in the video toolbar. If you'd like to skip around and listen, here are some topics covered:

  • Background on The Cable Center's history and the recently launched Syndeo Institute (1:06)
  • How the Intrapreneurship & Innovation Report fits into the organization's "Vision 2025" plan (3:20)
  • How the new report aims to provide insights from leaders inside and outside the traditional cable industry (8:00)
  • A review of the big takeaways from the 2023 report and how it differs from last year's inaugural report (11:50)
  • What the report says about how the industry is dealing with competitive threats, adversity and volatility (15:50)
  • The realities and challenges of the new hybrid workforce and the revised role that trust is playing across multiple companies and industries (19:46)
  • What else is on Formica's priority list for the balance of 2023 (25:50)

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better

If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.

Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more

Get your free operator pass here.

