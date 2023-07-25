NCTI hires SVP, sales and business development

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – NCTI today proudly announces the appointment of Holly Henderson to the position of Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development. She joins the organization as a member of NCTI's expanded leadership team, reporting to CEO Stacey Slaughter, effective July 31, 2023

A 20-year industry veteran, Henderson arrives at NCTI following her successful tenure as senior vice president of distribution at Hallmark Media. During her time there, she played a pivotal role in exceeding distribution targets over a ten-year period. Additionally, Henderson led Hallmark Media's acquisition of distribution with renowned hospitality brand standards and in-flight offerings for airlines. Prior to her role at Hallmark Media, Henderson served as the director of affiliate sales for Gemstar- TV Guide and began her career in the telecommunications industry as a regional manager of affiliate sales for G4, formerly TechTV

Along with her professional accomplishments, Henderson is a member of The WICT Network-Southern California and previously served as a mentor in its Mentor/Mentee Program. She is also a graduate of WICT Betsy Magness Leadership Institute, Class 41. In addition, Henderson serves as a board member for The Guidance Center of Long Beach.

Holly Henderson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Chico, College of Communication and Education. She currently resides in Long Beach, California.

