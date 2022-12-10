NCTI adds board directors, makes changes to leadership team

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – NCTI today announces that Jana Henthorn and Matt Polka have been appointed to its Board of Directors. NCTI also announces that Jeff Gibson, who joined NCTI in 2021 to lead NCTI's Learning and Development team, has been promoted to Vice-President, Learning and Development. In addition, Brian Dowell has joined NCTI's leadership team as Marketing Manager.

Jana and Matt will serve on NCTI's Board of Directors along with Marc Cohen, whose appointment to the Board was announced in August 2022, and current Board members Camilla Formica, Dick Green, and Board Chair and CEO, Stacey Slaughter.

A seasoned industry veteran, Jana most recently served as President and CEO at The Cable Center, before retiring from that post in 2021. Over her career, Jana worked within MSO operations most notably with Jones Intercable and in content distribution with A&E Networks. At The Cable Center, Jana spearheaded the development and launch of the Intrapreneurship Academy (IA) in 2017. Jana continues to teach inclusive leadership in the University of Denver's MBA program as well as active service on numerous boards and councils.

Matt joins NCTI's Board after recently stepping down as ACA Connects President and CEO in July 2022, having served that organization for 25 years representing small and independent communications providers in Washington, D.C. Matt was named in 2009 a "Cable Television Pioneer." He has been a member of the CablefAX 100 for more than 10 years and was awarded in July 2022 the inaugural Cablefax Founders Circle Award for lifetime achievement in our industry.

As Vice-President, Learning and Development, Jeff Gibson is responsible for the full product lifecycle of NCTI's catalog of learning solutions, delivering best-in-class learning products for the broadband and wireless industries.

As Marketing Manager, Brian Dowell will manage NCTI's marketing, communications, and social media programs.

These Board appointments and organizational changes support NCTI's ongoing effort to fortify its position as the leading provider of high-quality educational content for the cable and broadband industry while also expanding its scope to serve new markets with custom learning solutions.

Read the full announcement here.

NCTI