Cable Tech

NCTC to unveil new name, logo and direction at The Independent Show

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/27/2022
LENEXA, Kan., and PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects (ACAC) will host and sponsor the 17th annual Independent Show (TIS) on July 24–27 at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The NCTC will unveil its new name, logo and direction on the opening day of the show to attendees. Furthermore, on opening day, ACA Connects will introduce its new President and CEO, Grant Spellmeyer, who is replacing retiring President and CEO Matt Polka, who has served ACA Connects for 25 years.

TIS brings together NCTC and ACAC members, consisting of broadband, telco, cable, municipal and electric cooperative members from across the U.S. and Canada to hear expert speakers and panels, network with the best and brightest industry leaders and explore the expansive vendor exhibit floor featuring the latest products and technologies that are transforming the industry. Attendees will gain invaluable insights about the latest trends in the industry, as well as relevant opportunities and emerging challenges facing service providers today.

TIS is expected to bring together more than 170 NCTC and ACAC member companies as attendees, as well as more than 120 exhibiting companies. Exhibitors and technologies at this year's show will include:

  • Major Networks and Independent Programmers
  • Hardware and Software Distributors
  • Cloud Solutions
  • Managed Solutions (Hosted, Saas, Paas)
  • OEM Manufacturers
  • Service Providers (IP Transit, Transport, Call Centers, Billing)
  • Video Solution Providers

ACA Connects
National Cable Television Cooperative

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
