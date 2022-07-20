NCTC taps Evolution Digital for Wi-Fi and Android TV gear

LENEXA, Kan., and CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Evolution Digital and the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc., ("NCTC") today announced a new multi-year agreement that will continue to make Evolution Digital's robust suite of broadband and Android TV products available to more than 700 independent service providers across the U.S.

As part of the deal, NCTC's member operators may access Evolution Digital's leading OpenSync certified devices, enabling Plume's award-winning SaaS Experience Platform. The deal also provides the option for NCTC members to offer to end-user customers Evolution Digital's line of Android TV hardware including eSTREAM 4K, EVO FORCE 1 and EVO PRO.

NCTC members and companies interested in learning more about Evolution Digital's offerings should contact their NCTC representative.

